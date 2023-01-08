Tipu for motivating young people to self-employment

Commerce minister Tipu Munshi on Saturday urged the youth folk of the country to stress more on self-employments in order to contribute to the development of the country.

He said this while addressing the closing session of the two-day “Dhaka Cattle Expo-2023” as the chief guest held in the capital organised by the Department of Youth Development under the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Tipu said that such cattle expo would help a lot to motivate the youths of the country towards self-employments adding that such kind of expositions should be organised in regular basis, said a commerce ministry press release.