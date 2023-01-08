Tipu for motivating young people to self-employment

He mentioned that many entrepreneurs have been created in the country over the years as a result of various steps of the government while the government is also providing all sorts of supports to the youth entrepreneurs including credit support.
“We’ve already become self-sufficient in meat production. Now we don’t have to import cattle or sacrificial animals from abroad during the Holy Eid Ul Azha. We’ve enough cattle to meet the domestic demand where the youths have a great contribution,” he added.
Reiterating that Bangladesh would move towards becoming a developed country after graduating from the LDCs, the Commerce Minister said that Bangladesh is eying for attaining export earnings worth $80 billion by 2024.
He said despite the pandemic, the export earnings of the country reached $61 billion in the last fiscal year (FY22) while the export earnings target has been set at $67 billion in the current fiscal year (FY23).
Tipu said all concerned have been working tirelessly to turn Bangladesh as a developed country within the stipulated timeframe under the dynamic leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Presided over by Youth and Sports secretary Mohiuddin Ahmed, director general of the Department of Youth Development Md Azharul Islam spoke on the occasion as the special guest while Bangladesh Cattle Farmers Association president Md Ramzan Ali Danny gave the address of welcome.