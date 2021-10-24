Students on indefinite hunger strike demanding termination of accused teacher

Protesting students of Rabindra University Bangladesh went into an indefinite hunger strike from Friday night as the syndicate committee didn’t permanently suspend the teacher who forcefully cut the hair of 14 students, reports UNB.

Nazmul Hasan Papon, spokesperson for the students told journalists on Saturday that the probe committee had submitted the report to Registrar Sohrab Ali on Thursday evening without the disposition of accused teacher of the Cultural Heritage and Bangladesh Studies department, Farhana Yasmin Baten.

Followed by this, the syndicate committee held a meeting at the residence building office of the university on Friday afternoon, he said.