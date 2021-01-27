Two KU students end hunger strike

Prothom Alo English Desk
Two expelled students of Khulna University fall sick as they have been observing hunger strike at the university premises since Tuesday night, seeking a five-point demand including withdrawal of their expulsion.
Two students of Khulna University ended their hunger strike on Tuesday night after the university authorities ensured them of meeting their demands, reports UNB.

The protesting students are Mobarak Hossain of Bangla and Imamul Islam of history.

The university’s vice-chancellor (VC) gave them water to end the hunger strike at 8:00pm.

Earlier, the students started the hunger strike on 17 January, protesting against the suspension of two fellow students.

The students were suspended as they participated in a student movement a year ago, said the protesting students.

