Global Youth Climate Summit set to kick off in Bangladesh 20 Oct

Some 150 people between 18 and 24 years of age are expected to participate directly and 500 virtually.

Addressing the media in Dhaka on Tuesday, Ejaj Ahmad, the founder and chief executive officer of Global Youth Leadership Center, said, “Climate change is the biggest crisis facing humanity today. To address a complex challenge like climate change, we will all have to work globally and at scale.”

“Our mission is to expand the youth’s knowledge about climate science, equip them with leadership skills to take individual and collective action, and enable them to launch businesses that contribute to climate mitigation or adaptation,” he said.

To empower the youth to take climate action, he said 10 delegates at the summit will receive a grant of US $1,000 each to implement their climate mitigation or adaptation project.