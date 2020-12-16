US reports over 1.6 million child COVID-19 cases

Nearly 1,640,000 children in the US have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, according to the latest data of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children’s Hospital Association.

A total of 178,823 new child COVID-19 cases were reported the past week from December 3 to 10, the highest weekly increase since the pandemic began, according to the AAP, Xinhua news agency reported.

There was a 23-per cent increase in child COVID-19 cases over the two weeks from 26 November to 10 December.

Children accounted for 12.2 per cent of all confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States.