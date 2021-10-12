Vaccination for school students to begin within a week: DGHS chief

He said 21 centres have been selected at the district and city corporation levels across the country for this purpose.

“The Pfizer vaccine will be used for children,” he said, adding, “School authorities will provide us with the lists of their students. We’ll pass that on to the Surokkha app server afterwards.”

The DGHS head said jabs will initially be administered to 50-100 selected children on trial basis.

“We run trials before giving any vaccine. Fifty to 100 children will be selected for this,” he said.

Earlier this month, education minister Dipu Moni said preparations are underway to vaccinate school students above 12 years of age.