Virtual CMSMEs divisional mentorship programme at DU today

A four-day virtual mentorship programme, titled “Bijoy Dibosh-2020 Virtual CMSMEs Divisional Mentorship Program” will begin at Dhaka University from today, reports BSS.

The Innovation, Creativity and Entrepreneurship (ICE) Center of the university is organising “Bijoy Dibosh-2020 Virtual CMSMEs Divisional Mentorship Program”, said a press release.

Designed for the CMSMEs of the different districts of Bangladesh, a total of 64 hour (08 hour per division) of virtual mentorship will be arranged.