Virtual CMSMEs divisional mentorship programme at DU today

A four-day virtual mentorship programme, titled “Bijoy Dibosh-2020 Virtual CMSMEs Divisional Mentorship Program” will begin at Dhaka University from today, reports BSS.
The Innovation, Creativity and Entrepreneurship (ICE) Center of the university is organising “Bijoy Dibosh-2020 Virtual CMSMEs Divisional Mentorship Program”, said a press release.
Designed for the CMSMEs of the different districts of Bangladesh, a total of 64 hour (08 hour per division) of virtual mentorship will be arranged.
The objective of the project is to listen to the stories of the CMSMEs, provide advisory, training and mentorship services to selected CMSMEs to assist revive their business and share the findings of the working papers with the policymakers and other important stakeholders for effective policy decision and implementation.
Day long mentorship programs for each division will cover issues, such as marketing, supply chain management and technology; legal, governance and documentation; strategy, diversity and mental health and finance, accounts and stimulus.
Through the programme, CMSMEs will get the opportunities to interact with experts from government, banks, financial institutions, industries, academicians, and other relevant stakeholders and receive their valuable insights and experiences.
This mentorship program is a part of the “REVIVE” Project of the ICE Center, DU implemented in partnership with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Bangladesh.