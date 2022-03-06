Youths have to lead innovation of new energy technologies: Nasrul Hamid

The virtual seminar, conducted by BYLC president Ejaz Ahmed, was also addressed by Denmark ambassador to Bangladesh Winnie Estrup Petersen, SBK venture capital’s founder Sonia Bashir Kabir and managing director of Soles Share Sebastian Gore.
Nasrul Hamid said that the young generation has to concentrate on the local needs in innovating new technologies so that it could be sustainable for the country.
He said the government has set a year wise development plan to achieve the target in the renewable sector.
He said the roadmap in this regard is going to be extended till 2041.
He mentioned that some 20 million people in the off-grid rural areas of the country are getting electricity through the solar home system.
The state minister said that solar power has huge potential, among other options for the country.
But scarcity of land has been a major drawback which could be overcome through innovative solutions.
He said the government has introduced a net metering system to popularise solar power.
He said wind power also has good potential in the country.
The government will conduct more studies to exploit the wind power potentials, he added.