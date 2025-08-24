CA stresses SAARC revitalisation in meeting with Pakistan deputy PM

Pakistan's deputy prime minister and foreign minister, senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, paid a courtesy call on chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus at the state guest house Jamuna in Dhaka today, Monday.

The two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral ties, boosting trade, youth-to-youth exchanges, increased education and cultural exchanges and revitalising regional cooperation through SAARC.

Deputy prime minister Dar conveyed greetings from Pakistan's prime minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. "Our Prime Minister sends you his best wishes," he told the chief adviser.

Professor Yunus warmly reciprocated, recalling past exchanges with prime minister Sharif.

"Every time prime minister Sharif and I met, we spoke about SAARC. Our visions are aligned, and SAARC remains a top priority for both of us," the chief adviser noted, while also extending greetings to the prime minister and the people of Pakistan.

Underscoring opportunities for collaboration and expanding trade ties, deputy prime minister Dar remarked: "I feel our two economies are complementary. There are many areas where we can work together."