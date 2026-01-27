Power plants: Capacity charge rises to Tk 420bn

The Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources under the caretaker government had emphasised cost-cutting and efficiency in the power and energy sector.

They managed to achieve some savings in certain areas. Yet, within a year, the power generation cost per unit has risen by nearly 8 per cent. In just one year, the rent for power plants alone increased by Tk 10 billion.

Power Development Board (PDB) officials attribute the rise in production costs to three factors. They say the supply of gas, known as a relatively cheap fuel, has declined. As a result, power generation from gas has decreased. Although global fuel oil prices have fallen, the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) charged PDB a higher price. These factors prevented production costs from being reduced. The rise in the dollar has added further expenses.

Under contracts, PDB purchases power from all government and private power plants. As per the contract a capacity charge must be paid to each plant even if the plants do not generate any power.