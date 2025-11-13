Chittagong Port: Foreign companies to operation two terminals

The responsibility for building and operating the Laldia Container Terminal of Chittagong Port is being handed over to a foreign company for 33 years. The Danish firm APM Terminals is set to take charge. The agreement for the construction and operation of the terminal is expected to be signed next week.

At the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs held yesterday (Wednesday), the proposal to hand over the construction and operation of the terminal to a foreign operator for 33 years was approved.

The agreement includes a provision to extend the term by an additional 15 years. The signing between the Chittagong Port Authority and APM Terminals is scheduled for 17 November.

Besides the Laldia Container Terminal, the process of transferring the Pangaon Inland Container Terminal near Keraniganj, Dhaka, to the Swiss company Medlog SA is almost complete—awaiting only government approval.