Afil Uddin is my elder brother, but our ideologies are different: Sheikh Bashir
The newly appointed commerce adviser, Sheikh Bashir Uddin, has clarified that Sheikh Afil Uddin, a former parliamentarian of Awami League, is his elder brother, but their ideologies are different.
He made the clarification on the heels of widespread criticism and street protests against his appointment, terming him as an ally of Awami League due to his brother’s affiliation with the fallen government.
When asked about the issue at the secretariat on Monday, Sheikh Bashir told the reporters, “I do not disagree with the sentiments of those who protested. But I believe they are misinformed, the basis of their information is not correct.”
In the face of further queries over the issue, he told Prothom Alo, “Afil Uddin is my elder brother. Although we were born to different mothers, I respect him as an elder brother. But we belong to completely different ideologies when it comes to politics.”
He continued, “Our family separated in 1999 due to having different mothers. Afil Bhai joined politics later. We have all been managing our separate businesses for a long time. He mainly operates his business and politics centering on Jashore, while I and other family members are based in Dhaka.”
Sheikh Afil Uddin and Sheikh Bashir Uddin are among the 15 children – 10 sons and 5 daughters – of Akij Group founder Sheikh Akij Uddin. In 1999, the late businessman allocated his businesses among the 10 sons.
Sheikh Bashir Uddin launched his own business venture called AkijBashir Group in 2023. His elder brother Sheikh Afil Uddin refrained from attending the inauguration ceremony at a hotel in Dhaka.
Two businessmen, wishing anonymity, told Prothom Alo that Sheikh Bashir has always kept away from politics and had no closeness to the Awami League government. He is a complete businessman and his joining to the interim government surprised many.