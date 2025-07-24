College girl stages abduction to get IPhone from family

Police have arrested a college girl and her two classmates, including a boy, for staging a drama of abduction and gang-rape to collect money from her family to purchase an iPhone in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj district.

The mastermind of the incident Mahiya Akhter was working on the ideas for several days as her family refused to give her money for the mobile phone, police said.

Her arrested classmates are Sifat Mia and Cynthia Akhter. All three are intermediate students of local Government Murapara College in Commerce Group.

Officer-in-charge of Rupganj police station Tarikul Islam disclosed it at a press briefing at the police station on Thursday.