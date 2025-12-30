Pakistan PM, president mourn Begum Khaleda Zia's death

"Begum Zia was a committed friend of Pakistan. My Government and the people of Pakistan stand with the people of Bangladesh in this moment of sorrow. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and the people of Bangladesh during this difficult time. May Allah SWT bless her soul. Ameen!"

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari also expressed grief over the demise of the late leader.

President Asif Ali Zardari is deeply grieved by the passing of Begum Khaleda Zia, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh. He extends heartfelt condolences to her family and the people of Bangladesh.

"Her leadership and services will be remembered with respect. May her soul rest in peace," the message said.