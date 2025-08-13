MPO-listed teachers threaten tougher movement from 15 Sept

Prof Delwar Hossain Azizi, member secretary 'Alliance for Nationalisation' said "Our demand is logical and the Education Adviser also admitted that. But there is procrastination in implementation. Though we are giving a deadline of 30 days. If visible and logical actions are not taken within this time, we will be forced to launch a full-scale movement."

He also threatened to go for work abstention in all MPO-listed private educational institutions across the country from 15 September if their demand is not met by 14 September, he said.

Later tougher programmes including boycotting classes and exams will be announced.