KOICA to provide $2m grant for vocational training project in Chattogram
The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) will provide a $2 million grant to implement a project aimed at improving vocational training facilities at the Bangladesh-Korea Technical Training Centre (BKTTC) in Chattogram.
The Government of Bangladesh and South Korea’s development cooperation agency KOICA signed the Record of Discussion (RoD) and Terms of Reference (ToR) for the project on Thursday.
Titled “Ex-Post Management Project for Enhancing the Vocational Training Program of TTC, Chittagong,” the project will be executed by the Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET) under the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment. The project will be implemented from 2026 to 2028.
According to a press release issued by the Economic Relations Division (ERD), the initiative aims to ensure the continuous and safe operation of the BKTTC by replacing its outdated facilities. A new two-storey academic building, designed with a six-storey foundation, will be constructed under the project.
It is also expected to improve the quality of technical and vocational education and training programmes at the centre and contribute to Bangladesh’s sustainable economic development by producing highly skilled technical manpower.
Masuma Akter, Additional Secretary and Wing Chief (Asia, JEC and F&F) of the Economic Relations Division (ERD), signed the RoD and ToR on behalf of the Bangladesh government.
Jihoon Kim, Country Director of KOICA, signed on behalf of the government of the Republic of Korea.