Varendra Research Museum showcases centuries-old artefacts in Rajshahi

Varendra Research Museum, the first museum established in the erstwhile East Bengal in 1910 and now run by Rajshahi University, is a popular tourist attraction, especially for archaeology enthusiasts.

Located in front of Hetamkhan Sadar Hospital in the heart of Rajshahi city, the museum bears evidence of several thousand years of civilizations, including those of the Pala, Sena, Maurya and Gupta periods.

The museum was established in 1910 through the efforts of Zamindar Kumar Sarath Kumar Roy of the Dighapatia royal family of Natore, renowned lawyer-historian Akshay Kumar Maitreya, and Ramaprasad Chandra, a teacher of Rajshahi Collegiate School.

From the latter half of the nineteenth century, the conscious section of society became enthusiastic about the preservation and restoration of history, tradition, literature, and culture.

As a result, the Bengali Sahitya Parishad was established to collect and practice almost forgotten literary artefacts and historical and archaeological resources.