By-elections for Sherpur-3, Bogura-6 constitutions scheduled for 9 April

The Election Commission (EC) has formally announced the schedule for by-elections in the Sherpur-3 and Bogura-6 constituencies, fixing the date of polling for 9 April.

Senior Secretary of the Election Commission Secretariat Akhtar Ahmed disclosed the official directive today, Tuesday during a press briefing at the Election Commission building in Agargaon.

Detailing the context of these by-elections, Akthar Ahmed noted that the commission had successfully conducted voting in 299 constituencies during the general elections held on 12 February.