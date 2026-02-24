By-elections for Sherpur-3, Bogura-6 constitutions scheduled for 9 April
The Election Commission (EC) has formally announced the schedule for by-elections in the Sherpur-3 and Bogura-6 constituencies, fixing the date of polling for 9 April.
Senior Secretary of the Election Commission Secretariat Akhtar Ahmed disclosed the official directive today, Tuesday during a press briefing at the Election Commission building in Agargaon.
Detailing the context of these by-elections, Akthar Ahmed noted that the commission had successfully conducted voting in 299 constituencies during the general elections held on 12 February.
However, the election for the Sherpur-3 seat was suspended following the demise of a valid contesting candidate during the 12 February polls.
Furthermore, the Bogura-6 constituency fell vacant after the Prime Minister relinquished the seat following the conclusion of the general election.
To facilitate the democratic process in these two areas, the Election Commission Secretariat has outlined a rigorous timeline for candidates and administrative officials.
According to the official election schedule, the process begins with the nomination paper submission deadline on 2 March, followed by the scrutiny of papers on 5 March and an appeals period from 6 March to 10 March.
The disposal of appeals occurs on 11 March, leading to the candidature withdrawal deadline on 14 March, the allocation of symbols on 15 March, and finally, the polling date on 9 April.
According to the Senior Secretary, voting will take place on 9 April from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM without any interruption.
Addressing specific logistical nuances, the Secretary informed that while provisions for postal ballots remain in effect for both constituencies, a referendum will not be conducted in Sherpur-3.
He clarified that this decision stems from the exceptionally low volume of voters currently registered under that specific category in the constituency.
The briefing, which concluded at approximately 3:45 PM at the Agargaon Election Commission headquarters, reinforces the Commission's commitment to filling the remaining vacancies in the wake of the February national polls.
Akhtar Ahmed assured that all necessary arrangements are being finalized to ensure a disciplined and transparent electoral environment for the upcoming April 9 by-elections.