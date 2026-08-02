Posting dates announced, recommended primary school teachers withdraw protest
Teachers who received final recommendations for appointment as assistant teachers at government primary schools have withdrawn their sit-in protest at Shahbagh in the capital after the government announced the dates for joining and postings.
The teachers made the decision on Sunday (2 August 2026) after staging a sit-in for several hours on the road in front of Shahbagh police station. They withdrew the programme following the issuance of a new notification by the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education and discussions with the relevant officials.
The recommended teachers thanked the government for its decision. They then cleaned the road before leaving the Shahbagh area.
Earlier in the day, the recommended teachers had staged a sit-in in front of the Bangladesh National Museum, demanding that they be allowed to join their posts and receive their postings within August.
Police had set up barricades in front of Shahbagh police station in response to the demonstration. As a result, traffic from Shahbagh towards TSC (Teacher-Student Centre) remained temporarily suspended.
On 8 February 2026, the government published the final results of the recruitment process for assistant teachers at government primary schools, selecting 14,384 candidates. The authorities subsequently completed their medical examinations, including dope tests, and verification of the required certificates between 22 February and 1 March.