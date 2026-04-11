Measles: 4 more children die with symptoms
At least four more children have died in the country with measles symptoms, bringing the total number of such deaths to at least 144 since 15 March. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has confirmed 23 deaths from measles.
Reports sent by Prothom Alo correspondents yesterday, Friday, shows that among the newly deceased children with measles symptoms, two were from Barishal, and one each from Mymensingh and Sylhet.
However, the Directorate General of Health Services said that among the four children who died with measles symptoms in the last 24 hours (from 8:00 am Thursday to 8:00 am yesterday), two were from Dhaka Division and two from Khulna Division.
According to data from the Directorate General of Health Services, during the same period, 1,177 patients with measles symptoms were identified. Of them, 659 were admitted to hospitals across the country. Among them, measles was confirmed in 168 cases.
In the last 24 hours, the highest number of patients with measles symptoms were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka division—462. This was followed by Rajshahi with 230, Chattogram 186, Barishal 96, Khulna 90, Sylhet 60, Mymensingh 27, and Rangpur 26.
According to DGHS data, from 15 March to yesterday (10 April), a total of 2,409 children have been confirmed with measles. Meanwhile, as many as 8,910 children have been admitted to hospitals with measles symptoms. Of them, 6,609 have recovered and been discharged.
Patient pressure rising in Barishal
At Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal, two children died with measles symptoms in the 24 hours from 8:00 am Thursday. In the previous 24 hours, two children had also died with similar symptoms. With this, a total of 14 patients have died in Barishal from confirmed measles and measles symptoms combined.
During this time, 65 more children with measles symptoms were admitted to various government hospitals in Barishal division. As of yesterday noon, 110 measles patients were admitted in these hospitals. In total, 1,190 patients have been admitted so far, among whom 57 have been confirmed with measles.
Shyamal Krishna Mondal, director of DGHS’ Barishal Divisional Health Office, told Prothom Alo yesterday that among the six districts of the division, Barguna had the highest infection rate since early March.
However, over the past week, infections have been increasing in Patuakhali. Children infected with measles are being treated in isolation in all hospitals of the division. However, the pressure of patients with measles symptoms in hospitals is increasing every day, he added.
2 more child deaths in Mymensingh and Sylhet
At Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, a three-year-old child named Abdullah, son of Md Rony and Arifa Akhter from Jamtola Intersection area of the city, was admitted on 2 April with measles symptoms. Physicians said the child was also suffering from other physical complications. He died at around 11:30 am on Thursday.
Hospital authorities said that in the last 24 hours, 20 children with measles symptoms have been admitted to the measles isolation ward of Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.
Since March 17, a total of 344 children with measles symptoms have been admitted to the hospital. Among them, 10 children have died, while 262 have been discharged.
In Sylhet, a 7-month child, named Dibbo, died with measles symptoms within a day at around 12:30 pm yesterday while undergoing treatment in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.
However, the hospital authorities did not disclose the child’s address. With this, three children have died in Sylhet with measles symptoms.
Deputy Director of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, Mahbubul Alam, said the child had pneumonia and heart failure in addition to measles symptoms. Samples have been collected and sent for testing, but the results are yet to come.
Sources from the Sylhet Divisional Health Directorate said that in the last 24 hours, one new measles case has been confirmed in the division. Another 42 children have been admitted to hospitals.
With this, the total number of confirmed measles cases in the division has reached 40. In addition, 103 children with measles symptoms are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals in Sylhet division.
Prothom Alo’s Staff Correspondents in Dhaka, Mymensingh and Barishal, and Correspondent in Sylhet contributed reporting.