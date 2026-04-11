Measles: 4 more children die with symptoms

At least four more children have died in the country with measles symptoms, bringing the total number of such deaths to at least 144 since 15 March. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has confirmed 23 deaths from measles.

Reports sent by Prothom Alo correspondents yesterday, Friday, shows that among the newly deceased children with measles symptoms, two were from Barishal, and one each from Mymensingh and Sylhet.

However, the Directorate General of Health Services said that among the four children who died with measles symptoms in the last 24 hours (from 8:00 am Thursday to 8:00 am yesterday), two were from Dhaka Division and two from Khulna Division.