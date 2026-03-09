Govt sends 5 Additional IGPs to retirement
The government has sent five senior police officers of the rank of Additional Inspector General of Police (Additional IGP) into retirement. This was announced in a notification issued yesterday, Sunday, by the Police-1 branch of the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The notification was signed by senior secretary Manzur Morshed Chowdhury by order of the President.
According to the notification, Additional IGP of the Naval Police Kusum Dewan, Principal of the Bangladesh Police Academy in Sardah, Rajshahi, Md. Toufiq Mahbub Chowdhury, and Additional IGP (Training Reserve–TR) at Police Headquarters Md. Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan have been retired from government service.In addition, Additional IGP of Police Headquarters Abu Hasan Muhammad Tariq, who had been serving as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at the Ministry of Home Affairs, and Mohd. Abdul Alim Mahmud, who was also serving as an OSD at the same ministry, have been retired from government service. In accordance with the provisions of the Government Service Act (Act No. 57 of 2018), these officials have been retired from government service in public interest.
The notification further stated that these senior police officers who have been retired will receive retirement benefits as per the rules. The order will take effect immediately.
Sources at police headquarters said that Abu Hasan Muhammad Tariq belongs to the 12th BCS (Police) cadre, while the other four belong to the 15th BCS (Police) cadre. On 27 July last year, the government made Additional IGP Abu Hasan Muhammad Tariq, who had been Rector of the Police Staff College in Mirpur, Dhaka at the time, an OSD at the Ministry of Home Affairs. An officer from the 12th batch of the police cadre, Abu Hasan Muhammad Tariq was promoted to the rank of Additional IGP on 17 January 2022, during the Awami League government. On 2 February of the same year, he became the Principal of the Rajshahi Police Academy.
On 25 February last year, the government also made Additional IGP Alim Mahmud an OSD at the home ministry.