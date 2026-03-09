Govt sends 5 Additional IGPs to retirement

According to the notification, Additional IGP of the Naval Police Kusum Dewan, Principal of the Bangladesh Police Academy in Sardah, Rajshahi, Md. Toufiq Mahbub Chowdhury, and Additional IGP (Training Reserve–TR) at Police Headquarters Md. Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan have been retired from government service.In addition, Additional IGP of Police Headquarters Abu Hasan Muhammad Tariq, who had been serving as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at the Ministry of Home Affairs, and Mohd. Abdul Alim Mahmud, who was also serving as an OSD at the same ministry, have been retired from government service. In accordance with the provisions of the Government Service Act (Act No. 57 of 2018), these officials have been retired from government service in public interest.

The notification further stated that these senior police officers who have been retired will receive retirement benefits as per the rules. The order will take effect immediately.