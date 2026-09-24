Akhtar Hossain no more: Children’s literature loses a devoted writer
The man who filled children’s hearts with pure joy through his delightful rhymes has passed away. Akhtar Hossain, one of the leading writers of children's verse in Bangladesh, has departed this world for eternity.
He breathed his last on Thursday afternoon while he was undergoing treatment at Bangladesh Medical University. The university authorities and his two sons, Pantha and Pramit, confirmed his death.
Never again will he write rhymes such as ‘Hayre, Khoborta KI Uro?’, enchanting stories or inspiring songs. During the Liberation War, he wrote the stirring song ‘Shadhin Shadhin Dike Dike Jagchhe Bangalira’. The world of joy that Akhtar Hossain had created for children for nearly six decades has now come to an end.
Akhtar Hossain’s death has left a deep void in the country’s children’s literature. He was 81. He was born on 1 November 1945 in Nurullapur village of Lalpur upazila in Natore. He had been suffering from age-related ailments for a long time. He passed away on Thursday, leaving behind his two sons, relatives, friends and countless admirers.
His family said Akhtar Hossain had been suffering from cancer for a long time. Most recently, he suffered a brain haemorrhage and his blood pressure fell. Due to his health complications, he was initially admitted to a hospital in Farmgate.
He was then taken to BIRDEM Hospital, followed by Green Life Hospital. He was later transferred to Bangladesh Medical University. He had been on life support since Friday. Details of his funeral prayer and burial will be announced later.
A simple life
Akhtar Hossain lived an extremely simple life. He was a warm-hearted, friendly, ever-smiling and selfless person. He was as straightforward and uncomplicated as his rhymes. Just as he wrote literature for children, he also had a childlike nature. He was renowned, but never became enamoured of fame.
He quietly went about his work, always walking with his head bowed in humility. He could easily connect with others. He encouraged children, young people and his colleagues constantly. Perhaps the phrase ‘a person without an enemy’ was made for people like him.
He worked as a journalist in his professional life. He worked for various newspapers, including Dainik Janakantha and Prothom Alo. In recognition of his contribution to Bangla literature, he received numerous awards and honours, including the Bangla Academy Award.
From 2009 to 2025, he worked as a manuscript editor at Prothoma Prokashan before retiring. At various times, he was associated with left-leaning organisations including Bangladesh Chhatra Union, Khelaghar and Udichi. He was a founding member of Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigoshthi.
Akhtar Hossain’s rhymes were written in simple, lively and natural language. His verses had a natural rhythm that allowed children to move through them playfully, without stumbling over the words as they read. Many of his rhymes were included in textbooks at different levels. As a result, his writing has become part of the childhood of generations of children, rather than just one generation.
During the days of the Liberation War, his pen became a weapon. He wielded it in support of the brave sons and daughters of the nation who devoted themselves to the struggle for independence, the country’s greatest achievement.
His timeless song, ‘Shadhin Shadhin Dike Dike Jagchhe Bangalira’, broadcast by Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra, with music composed by Ajit Roy and sung by singer Timir Nandi, will forever remain inseparably linked to the nation’s proud history. It will continue to inspire generations to come.
Published works
Akhtar Hossain wrote for children and young readers for more than six decades. He published more than 100 books, including rhymes and original works for children, biographies, translations and edited volumes. He also wrote the highest number of entries for the five-volume Shishu-Bishwakosh, published by the Bangladesh Shishu Academy.
Among his notable books are ‘Shomudro Onek Boro’, ‘Ramdhonuker Shanko’, ‘Ultopalta’, ‘Halchal’, ‘Amar Duto Dana’, ‘O Hawa O Hawa’, ‘Paji Beraler Shasti’, ‘Freedom Fighter’, ‘Kornokusum O Kalopakar Projapoti’, ‘Khelaghorer Putulgulo’ and ‘Chhotoder Charon Kobi Mukundadas’.
Awards and honours
In recognition of his contribution to literature, Akhtar Hossain received numerous awards and honours, including the Bangla Academy Award, Agrani Bank–Shishu Academy Children’s Literature Award, Alaol Literary Award, Bhasha Shaheed Abdul Jabbar Memorial Medal, ‘Muktijoddha Kolom Soinik’ Honour Plaque awarded by the Faculty of Business Studies at the University of Dhaka, Moniruddin Yusuf Literary Award, M Nurul Kader Children’s Literature Award and Bazlur Rahman Memorial Medal. He was also a Fellow of the Bangla Academy.
Children’s writer Akhtar Hossain is no more. But he will live on in the hearts of children and in the songs of liberation war.