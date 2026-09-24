Akhtar Hossain no more: Children’s literature loses a devoted writer

The man who filled children’s hearts with pure joy through his delightful rhymes has passed away. Akhtar Hossain, one of the leading writers of children's verse in Bangladesh, has departed this world for eternity.

He breathed his last on Thursday afternoon while he was undergoing treatment at Bangladesh Medical University. The university authorities and his two sons, Pantha and Pramit, confirmed his death.

Never again will he write rhymes such as ‘Hayre, Khoborta KI Uro?’, enchanting stories or inspiring songs. During the Liberation War, he wrote the stirring song ‘Shadhin Shadhin Dike Dike Jagchhe Bangalira’. The world of joy that Akhtar Hossain had created for children for nearly six decades has now come to an end.