Effective referral pathway for journalists and human rights defenders

Strengthening a coordinated and effective referral mechanism to ensure timely and appropriate support for journalists and human rights defenders facing threats and protection risks was highlighted at a national seminar held on Monday in Dhaka, reports a press release.

Titled “Referral pathway for journalists and human rights defenders in Bangladesh,” the seminar shared the findings of the study “Mapping of support services and proposing a referral pathway for journalists and human rights defenders in Bangladesh,” conducted under the Swadhinata: Freedom of Expression for Digital Democracy (FREEDOM) project, alongside a proposed referral mechanism and strategic recommendations.

Funded by the European Union, the project is led by Plan International Bangladesh and implemented by Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF).