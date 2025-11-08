Primary school teachers announce work abstention after police crackdown

Demonstrating government primary school teachers have announced fresh programmes today after coming under police attack during their protest for a three-point demand.

They will continue a sit-in at the Central Shaheed Minar and observe a full-day work abstention at schools.

Mohammad Shamsuddin Masud, convenor of the Primary Teachers' Demand Implementation Council, shared this information with Prothom Alo on Saturday evening.

Earlier in the afternoon, police attacked a procession of primary teachers at Shahbagh. More than a hundred teachers were injured as police used batons, tear gas, water cannons, and sound grenades. The teachers alleged that the attack was unprovoked, while police claimed they dispersed the protesters when they tried to march toward the Chief Adviser’s official residence, Jamuna, ignoring restrictions.