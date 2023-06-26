Bangladesh reports 110 fresh covid cases

Bangladesh reported 110 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till Monday morning, as reported by UNB.
With the new numbers, country's total caseload rose to 2,042,362 according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,461 as no new fatalities were reported.
The daily case test positivity slightly declined to 6.56 per cent from Sunday’s 6.94 per cent against 1,676 samples that were tested.
However, the death and recovery rates remained unchanged at 1.44 per cent and 98.33 per cent respectively, DGHS said.
Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 in 2021 and highest number of fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.