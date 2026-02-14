BNP performs strongly again in Chattogram

The Bangladesh Nationalist party (BNP) has long maintained a strong political position in the Chattogram region. The party has consistently performed well in national elections, and this time was no exception. Of the 58 seats in Chattogram division, the BNP won 48. Although BNP candidates are leading in two seats, the announcement of results has been suspended.

After Dhaka Division, the BNP secured the second-highest number of seats in Chattogram Division. According to unofficial results, BNP candidates won 57 of the 70 seats in Dhaka.

Among the other seats in Chattogram Division, Jamaat-e-Islami of the 11-party electoral alliance won 3 seats and the National Citizen Party (NCP) secured 2 seats. Additionally, BNP rebels won 3 seats. In all three of those constituencies, candidates with the paddy sheaf symbol were defeated.

Chattogram division comprises 11 districts. Among them, Chattogram district has the highest number of seats, 16. In the last competitive election in 2008, the BNP won 30 seats nationwide, 18 of which were in Chattogram Division. In 2001, when the BNP won a majority, it secured 195 seats in total, including 50 in the Chattogram region. In 1996, although the party failed to form the government, it won 34 seats in Chattogram Division, more than the Awami League (currently banned from activities).