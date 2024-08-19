HC issues rule questioning validity of 15th amendment
The High Court Monday issued a rule asking as to why the 15th amendment of the constitution would not be declared illegal.
The government has also been asked to respond to the rule within eight weeks.
A High Court division bench comprising justice Naima Haider and justice Sashanka Shekhar Sarkar passed the order today following a short hearing.
Five prominent citizens of the country including Badiul Alam Majumder, secretary of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN), filed the writ challenging the validity of the 15th amendment.
On 30 June 2011, the 15th Amendment to the Constitution of Bangladesh was made during the then Awami League-led government.
In this Amendment, the caretaker government system was abolished and the number of seats reserved for women in the National Parliament was increased from 45 to 50.