Mother, daughter hacked dead, son injured
A woman and her teenage daughter were hacked to death, and five-year-old son was injured in an attack by unidentified assailants inside their house in Anwara upazila of Chattogram on Saturday night.
The deceased were identified as Eni Barua, 40, wife of Sujan Barua, and their daughter Priyonti Barua, 16, of Chenamati Barua Para. The couple’s injured child Piyas Barua was admitted to Anwara upazila health complex for treatment.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Anwara police station Md Junayet Chowdhury said they recovered the bodies and sent those to hospital morgue for autopsy.
Neighbour Suravi Barua said locals rushed to the house around 10:30pm after hearing screams. They found Eni Barua and her son Piyas lying injured near the entrance of the house, while Priyonti was found lying inside a room.
The victims were taken to the upazila health complex, where doctors declared Eni and Priyonti dead.
Sujan Barua, who works as a security guard at a residential building in the Khatunganj area of Chattogram city, alleged that he had financial dealings with a neighbour, Limon Barua Tejpriya, and suspected the attack could be linked to documents related to those transactions.
He claimed that before her death, his wife identified Limon Barua as one of the attackers.
The OC said an investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the killings and identify those responsible.