Mother, daughter hacked dead, son injured

A woman and her teenage daughter were hacked to death, and five-year-old son was injured in an attack by unidentified assailants inside their house in Anwara upazila of Chattogram on Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as Eni Barua, 40, wife of Sujan Barua, and their daughter Priyonti Barua, 16, of Chenamati Barua Para. The couple’s injured child Piyas Barua was admitted to Anwara upazila health complex for treatment.