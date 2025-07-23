Consensus Commission rules out dual role for PM as party chief

"Most of the parties have agreed that the Prime Minister should not be allowed to serve as a party chief simultaneously. But, the parties that disagree with this decision will have the option to register a note of dissent in the National Charter (Reform Charter),” he said.

Prof Riaz said most parties expressed their opinions in favour of this decision, but some parties expressed different views who can record a note of dissent.

BNP, along with parties such as LDP, Labour Party and NDM, support allowing the Prime Minister to serve as the party chief, while Jamaat, NCP and several others oppose it.