Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports 3 more Covid-19 cases

UNB
Dhaka
Thirteen more patients died of coronavirus and 291 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hoursReuters

Bangladesh reported three more COVID-19 cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total COVID-19 caseload rose to 2,021,742, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,500 as no new fatalities were reported during this period.

The daily case test positivity rate was 75 per cent as four samples were tested, said the DGHS.

The recovery and death rates stood at 98.42 per cent and 1.44 per cent, respectively.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Bangladesh