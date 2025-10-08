Rizwana dismisses ‘safe exit’ speculations

Rizwana, however, appeared calm and unperturbed by the comment. "Why Nahid Islam said this and which advisers he is referring to-I have no idea," she said.

"Like all political parties, this newly formed political party has a good working relationship with the government. Whether Nahid Islam said this out of frustration or due to some grievance, he needs to clarify those points," she said, adding that unless the NCP convener elaborates on his remarks, the government has 'no opportunity to comment'.

Asked whether she had discussed the matter with Nahid Islam, Rizwana said that political leaders from different parties frequently make statements on various government issues, which is part of democratic practice.

"If we respond to every issue or think about every statement, when would we run our ministries?" she said. "When any matter is formally brought to us, the government will definitely speak on it, work on it, engage with it, and inform everyone about it. But informal statements cannot be responded to by the government."