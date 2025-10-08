Rizwana dismisses ‘safe exit’ speculations
Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan has firmly dismissed speculations that she or other government advisers are seeking a 'safe exit' from Bangladesh, saying she plans to spend the rest of her life in the country.
"I am not looking for a safe exit. I will spend the rest of my life in Bangladesh," Rizwana told reporters at the Secretariat on Wednesday, reaffirming her commitment to the nation amid political murmurs about advisers' intentions.
Her remarks came in response to a recent claim by National Citizens Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam, who suggested at a public event that 'many advisers are looking for a safe exit'.
Rizwana, however, appeared calm and unperturbed by the comment. "Why Nahid Islam said this and which advisers he is referring to-I have no idea," she said.
"Like all political parties, this newly formed political party has a good working relationship with the government. Whether Nahid Islam said this out of frustration or due to some grievance, he needs to clarify those points," she said, adding that unless the NCP convener elaborates on his remarks, the government has 'no opportunity to comment'.
Asked whether she had discussed the matter with Nahid Islam, Rizwana said that political leaders from different parties frequently make statements on various government issues, which is part of democratic practice.
"If we respond to every issue or think about every statement, when would we run our ministries?" she said. "When any matter is formally brought to us, the government will definitely speak on it, work on it, engage with it, and inform everyone about it. But informal statements cannot be responded to by the government."
Addressing the wider speculation about advisers allegedly preparing to leave the country, the Environment Adviser was categorical.
"He (Nahid Islam) will have to substantiate his statement. It's not my job to substantiate or refute it," she said.
Rizwana emphasised that the government's response depends on the specificity and validity of such claims. "If the statement were more specific, perhaps the government would have something to say. They may think they are expressing their views, but the government has no position on this matter and nothing to comment on."