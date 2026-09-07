Aziz Khan drops out of Singapore’s top 50 richest list after eight years

Bangladeshi businessman Muhammad Aziz Khan has dropped out of Singapore’s list of the 50 richest people after eight years. He had been featured on the list from 2018 through 2025.

The information was published in the US magazine Forbes’ 2026 list of Singapore’s 50 richest people. Aziz Khan ranked 49th in 2025, 43rd in 2024, 41st in 2023 and 42nd in 2022.

Aziz Khan is also absent from Forbes’ current list of billionaires. When the list was published in 2025, he ranked 2,790th. Forbes estimated his wealth at USD 1.1 billion at the time. Summit Group has businesses in the power, ports, fibre optics and real estate sectors.