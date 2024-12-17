Reform commission to recommend exams for promotion as deputy and joint secretary
The public administration reforms commission has decided to recommend that exams be held for promotions to the ranks of deputy secretary and joint secretary.
Also, in the case of promotion to the rank of deputy secretary, recommendations are being made for 50 per cent from the administration cadre and 50 per cent from other cadres.
Presently, 75 per cent is taken from the administration cadre and 25 from other cadres for promotion as deputy secretary.
These decisions were revealed today, Tuesday, by the head of the public administration reforms commission, Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury, and member secretary, senior secretary of the public administration ministry Md Mokhlesur Rahman, at a meeting of the commission held to exchange views.
The commission head also recommended that the requirement for police verification in the case of government jobs, be lifted
Speaking about promotions to the rank of deputy secretary and joint secretary, Muyeed Chowdhury said, no one will be promoted without exams. The Public Service Commission will hold the exams.
He further said no one will be promoted unless they can score 70 marks. This will not be held at every level, only at the level of deputy secretary and joint secretary. On the levels after that the government will be able to give promotions.
The head of the commission said, in the exam if a customs cadre officer scores the highest marks, he will top the list. He will be placed in the first position on the deputy secretary list.
