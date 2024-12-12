SSC, equivalent exam from 10 April, routine published
Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations of 2025 will begin from 10 April next year and the routine has been published.
The written exam will begin with Bangla and will end on 8 May of the year.
Inter-education board exam control committee has published the routine today, Thursday.
Earlier, the list of centres of SSC exam under the Dhaka Education Board was published. Dhaka Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board published the list of centres and centre-wised educational institutions on its website.
The deadline of form fill-up of SSC and equivalent examination of 2025 has been extended till 14 December. Fees can be paid till 15 December. The process started on 1 December.