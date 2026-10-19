Can ministers and state ministers conduct raids with firearms? What does the law say?

State Minister for Liberation War Affairs Ishraque Hossain took part in an anti-drug operation in Gandaria, Dhaka, holding a firearm aloft. His bodyguards also moved to apprehend several people. The incident has raised questions about whether ministers and state ministers can carry weapons to detain people or conduct raids.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon near the Dayaganj Gumtighar railway crossing, adjacent to Gandaria railway station. A video posted on Ishraque Hossain’s Facebook page shows him getting out of a vehicle and raising a firearm while instructing others to apprehend several people. Those accompanying him move forward to catch them. At one point, someone is heard threatening to shoot a person. One of the bodyguards is also seen kicking a young man.

Ishraque Hossain has said the firearm he was carrying was legally licensed. He went to the area because, despite complaints from local residents, police had failed to take effective action to stop drug dealing. However, he denied the allegation that he had used the weapon to intimidate anyone.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Additional Commissioner (Detective Branch) Shafiqul Islam said on Sunday that the deputy commissioner of DMP’s Wari division had been assigned to investigate the incident. Legal action would be taken if the investigation found any violation of the law, he said.

The questions now are: What are the legal powers of a minister or state minister? Does holding a valid firearms licence allow someone to brandish a weapon during a raid? And to what extent are ordinary citizens legally permitted to detain others?