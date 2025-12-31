Khaleda Zia’s body taken from Evercare to Gulshan in a flag-draped vehicle
The body of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia was taken from Evercare Hospital to Gulshan on Wednesday morning.
The body was transported in a vehicle draped with the national flag of Bangladesh at around 9:17 am.
Although her body was initially scheduled to be taken to her long-time residence, Feroza, the vehicle was instead taken to 196 Gulshan Avenue, the residence of her eldest son, Tarique Rahman. Party leaders, activists and family members will pay their final respects to her there.
Earlier in the morning, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir arrived at Evercare Hospital.
From Gulshan, Khaleda Zia’s body will be taken to Manik Mia Avenue for her namaz-e-janaza.
Following the funeral prayers, she will be laid to rest beside the grave of her husband, former president Ziaur Rahman.
Security has been tightened in and around Evercare Hospital. Members of the Armed Forces Security Force (ASF), President Guard Regiment (PGR), Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), police, RAB and other law-enforcement agencies have been deployed. The hospital’s main gate has been cordoned off with barbed-wire barricades.
On the ground, law-enforcement personnel were seen regulating vehicle movement several yards away from the hospital’s main entrance. Entry into the hospital has been restricted strictly to patients and their attendants, with identities and reasons for visiting being carefully checked.