Govt prioritises migrant numbers over safety

A woman from Cumilla went to Saudi Arabia as a worker at an expense of Tk 150,000. She worked there as a domestic help for three months but received no salary. She had to work up to 18 hours a day, though she was supposed to work for eight hours daily. Moreover, she was also tortured.

Unable to cope with the situation, she returned home and lodged a complaint with the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) against the recruiting agency that sent her abroad. Later, the agency owner paid her Tk 30,000 as compensation.

The victim disclosed her ordeal at a public testimony event of migrant workers at the National Press Club recently.