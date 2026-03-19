Eid holidays: Birds returning to the nest

Just as birds wander here and there all day and then return to their nests in the evening—with perhaps some twigs in their beaks, or some food for their loved ones—so too, during Eid—Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-ul-Azha—we also, after a whole year, head back to our village homes to be with our loved ones, carrying countless kinds of gifts. We take what we can as per our ability, but no matter how small their monetary value may be, the worth of sincerity is truly priceless.

Our two major festivals are Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha. We long deeply to celebrate the joy of these festivals with our loved ones. Especially during Eid-ul-Fitr—the festival of breaking the fast.

No matter how long the holiday is, no one feels satisfied—everyone thinks, “Ah, if only there were two more days of leave, how wonderful it would be!” That’s why we often ‘overstay’ even after the holidays end, and it takes quite some time for the liveliness to return to our work.