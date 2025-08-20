Bangladesh in trouble after purchasing 2 Russian helicopters

The deposed Awami League government had purchased two helicopters from Russia worth Tk 4 billion. Bangladesh has already paid Tk 2.98 billion for the choppers. However, Bangladesh cannot bring those helicopters due to the US sanction on Russia.

There are possibilities of diplomatic tensions with the US if Bangladesh receives the helicopters from Russia as per the agreement. At the same time, Bangladesh may face a huge financial loss if it cancels the agreement with the Russian agency.

Sources in the home ministry say the ministry has written to the foreign ministry seeking diplomatic solution over the matter.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, a reliable official from the foreign ministry said they had received the letter from the home ministry. They have asked the law ministry to review the terms and conditions of the agreement with Russia.