Travel ban imposed on GM Quader, wife

Deputy Director (Public Relations) Akterul Islam told this to newspersons on Thursday.

In its plea, the ACC said that an inquiry into allegations of corruption and abuse of power against GM Quader and others-specifically involving the accumulation of wealth beyond known sources of income-is currently underway.

According to the allegations, Quader and his family members own both movable and immovable properties in various parts of the country and abroad, allegedly acquired through corruption and unlawful means.