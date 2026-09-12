Police want AI cameras to curb yaba, how will these work?

A total of 321 police personnel have been requested to operate the checkpoints. The estimated cost for equipment and infrastructure is approximately Tk 13 crore (Tk 130 million). The Chattogram Range Police sent the proposal to police headquarters on July 27.

The proposal was prepared by Md. Nazimul Haque, Additional Deputy Inspector General of the Chattogram Range, after visiting the border areas of Cox’s Bazar and Bandarban. He told Prothom Alo that the proposal was drawn up with the goal of ensuring that yaba is not allowed to enter the country under any circumstances.

Md. Nazimul Haque said suspected yaba dealers would be stopped and searched at the checkpoints. If they are not identified there, the AI cameras will be used to identify them. Photographs of the dealers and their associates will be stored in the system. As soon as they enter the area, the cameras will identify them. Drugs hidden in vehicles and luggage will be detected by scanners. If drugs still cannot be detected on someone, the dog squad will then be deployed.