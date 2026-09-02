Mecca Pact not against Iran, Bangladesh's decision doesn't worry us: Iranian Envoy

The Bangladesh government has been following an extremely balanced foreign policy and that none of its decisions concern Iran, said Iranian Ambassador Jalil Rahimi.

“None of Bangladesh’s decisions concern us. We do not consider the Mecca pact to be an agreement against Iran," he said.

The Iranian ambassador made the remarks while responding to questions from journalists after meeting with State Minister for Foreign Affairs-1, Humaiun Kobir on Wednesday morning.

The Iranian Ambassador said, "We believe that this Mecca Pact is actually a sign of weakness of US security in the Middle East."

He stated, "We have no challenge or opposition with Saudi Arabia. Speaking of Turkey and Pakistan, they are very good friends of the Islamic Republic of Iran. We also have good relations with Saudi Arabia and we maintain good relations with them. So we have no concern or worry regarding the Mecca Pact."