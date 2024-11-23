Bangladesh seeks EU support for $200b to LDCs
Bangladesh has urged European Union (EU) to support a proposal for allocating US$ 200 billion to the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and the most climate vulnerable countries so that these nations can effectively respond to the challenges of the climate crisis.
Bangladesh made the call at a bilateral meeting held on Friday between the ministers of LDCs and the EU on the final outcomes of COP-29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, according to a message.
The meeting emphasized the need for collaboration on unresolved issues to achieve a balanced and equitable outcome for all parties.
In the meeting, Bangladesh delegation highlighted that “many issues remain unresolved”, urging both groups to work together to secure a meaningful and inclusive deal for COP29.
During the meeting, the LDC ministers shared their key positions, emphasizing on urgent need for financial and technical support to address the adverse impacts of climate change.
The EU ministers acknowledged the concerns raised by the LDCs and reaffirmed their commitment to address climate vulnerabilities to foster sustainable development.
They discussed crucial progress in the negotiations such as climate finance, adaptation, mitigation, and the global stocktaking process.
The meeting marked an essential step in ensuring that the voices of the most vulnerable countries are heard and acted upon in the final negotiations of COP-29.