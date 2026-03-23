Public entry to National Memorial to stay closed from 23 to 25 March
In observance of the Independence and National Day 2026, public entry to the National Memorial at Savar at the outskirts of the capital, will remain closed from 23 to 25 March.
According to a notice issued here today, the area of the National Memorial is being kept clean and well-maintained for the celebration of the day.
As a result, public access to the memorial premises will remain restricted during this period.
In addition, public entry to the memorial will also remain closed on the early morning of 26 March until the departure of invited guests.
The people have also been requested not to cause any damage to the flower gardens of the memorial premises while laying wreaths at its altar on the occasion of the observance of the Great Independence and National Day 2026.
Authorities have requested everyone’s cooperation in maintaining the sanctity, cleanliness, and overall beauty of the National Memorial.
The public has also been requested to refrain from putting up any kind of makeshift gates, posters, banners, or festoons along the road from Gabtoli to the National Memorial in Savar.