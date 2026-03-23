Public entry to National Memorial to stay closed from 23 to 25 March

In observance of the Independence and National Day 2026, public entry to the National Memorial at Savar at the outskirts of the capital, will remain closed from 23 to 25 March.

According to a notice issued here today, the area of the National Memorial is being kept clean and well-maintained for the celebration of the day.

As a result, public access to the memorial premises will remain restricted during this period.

In addition, public entry to the memorial will also remain closed on the early morning of 26 March until the departure of invited guests.