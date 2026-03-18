Nilsagar Express train derails in Bogura, cutting off rail communication between Dhaka and 5 districts

Nine compartments of the Dhaka to Nilphamari-bound Nilsagar Express train, carrying homeward-bound passengers for Eid, have derailed in Adamdighi, Bogura.

This incident occurred around 2:30 PM today, Wednesday, near Bagbari area not far from Santahar Junction in the upazila. At least 50 people have been injured.

Following the incident, rail communication with Dhaka has been cut off for five districts in the northern region– Nilphamari, Dinajpur, Thakurgaon, Panchagarh, and Joypurhat.

The injured have been admitted to Naogaon District Hospital and Adamdighi Upazila Health Complex.