Badruddin Umar laid to eternal rest
Eminent writer, researcher, politician and intellectual Badruddin Umar was laid to eternal rest at Jurain graveyard in the city on Monday afternoon.
Jatiya Mukti Council Secretary Faizul Hakim confirmed it saying earlier his namaz-e-janaza was held at Central Jame Mosque of Dhaka University.
Earlier, Badruddin Umar’s body was taken to Central Shaheed Minar at 10:00 am where people from all walks of life including political parties, politicians, writers, researchers paid their last respect to him.
Badruddin Umar died at Bangladesh Specialized Hospital at 10:05 am yesterday, Sunday, after a long struggle with age-related complications.
Badruddin Umar was born on 20 December 1931 in Bardhaman of India’s West Bengal. His father Abul Hashim was a Muslim nationalist politician of the sub-continent.
His writings on the nationalist movement in Bangladesh, religion, and politics left an immense impact on the liberation of Bangladesh. Some of his famous works include Samprodayikota (1966), Sangskritir Sangkat (1967), and Sangskritik Samprodayikota (1969).
A longtime Marxist thinker, Badruddin Umar debuted his career as a part-time lecturer at Dhaka University. Then he founded the Department of Sociology at Rajshahi University.
He was the president of the Bangladesh Krishok Federation and served as central coordinator of the Gonotantrik Biplobi Jote.
In 2003, Badruddin established the Jatiya Mukti Council, where he served as president until his death.