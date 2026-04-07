LNG being imported at double the price to maintain supply

The global crisis is making it increasingly difficult to maintain energy supply in the country. To keep gas supply stable, liquefied natural gas (LNG) is being imported at nearly double the price.

Even then, demand for gas cannot be fully met. More than half of the generation capacity of gas-fired power plants is lying idle. At the same time, reduced electricity generation from coal is increasing load-shedding.

Bangladesh’s major long-term LNG import sources are Qatar and Oman. After the outbreak of war in the Middle East, LNG supply from these two countries has been suspended.