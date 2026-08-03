Fewer students enrolling in government primary schools in Chattogram district

Not long ago, the sound of the tiffin bell would fill North-West Gatia Chenga Government Primary School in Satkania upazila with the chatter of children. Today, that bustle is gone. The school has only 20 students. Although it has six approved teaching posts, only three teachers are currently serving. It now has the lowest student enrolment among all government primary schools in Chattogram district.

Head teacher Mohammad Shahidullah said the recent expansion of private schools and madrasahs in the area has led many parents to enrol their children there instead of government schools. “Just a few years ago, we had more than 50 students. The number has been declining every year,” he said.

The trend extends far beyond this school. Student enrolment in government primary schools across Chattogram has been falling for several years. According to the annual school census and district education office data, government primary schools in the district had 487,670 students from grades one to five in 2022. That number fell to 431,951 in 2023 and 413,951 in 2024. Although enrolment rose to about 450,000 in 2025, it dropped again this year to 443,447.