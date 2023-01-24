Not only father, names of mother, legal guardian can be mentioned: HC

The High Court on Tuesday issued an order to amend the student information form (SIF) in various levels of education and mandatorily include the name of ‘father’ or ‘mother’ or ‘legal guardian’ in the SIF.

People concerned said from now on students will be able to fill-up a form with any of these three alternatives –father, mother or legal guardian as per the verdict.

The High Court bench of justice Naima Haider and Md. Khairul Alam delivered the verdict following the final hearing on a writ filed 14 years ago seeking scope to fill-up the registration form of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination with mother’s name instead of father.