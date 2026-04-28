9 more children die from measles and symptoms
Nine more children have died in the country from measles and measles-like symptoms in the past 24 hours from 8:00 am Monday to 8:00 am Tuesday.
Among them, three children were confirmed to have measles, while six had measles-like symptoms.
A total of 1,276 more children across the country showed symptoms of measles during this period.
All three children who were confirmed with measles died in Dhaka. Among those who died with measles-like symptoms, two were in Barishal, two in Dhaka, one in Rajshahi, and one in Sylhet.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) disclosed this in the measles-related report today, Tuesday.
With this, a total of 226 children have died in the country with measles-like symptoms since 15 March. During the same period, 47 were measles cases.
According to DGHS, 34,662 children have shown measles-like symptoms across the country since 15 March. During this time, 23,348 children were admitted to hospitals with such symptoms. However, 19,991 of them have recovered and returned home.
The DGHS also mentioned that since 15 March, measles has been confirmed in 4,856 children in the country.